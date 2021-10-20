Clayton Partners LLC Acquires 3,989 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned 0.19% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,384,000 after buying an additional 225,713 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

