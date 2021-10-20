Clayton Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 37.8% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 221,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after buying an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.84. 26,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

