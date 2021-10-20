Clayton Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Clayton Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,666 shares during the period. BOX makes up approximately 2.5% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of BOX worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

