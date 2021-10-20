Clayton Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Concentrix makes up about 3.2% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

CNXC traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.86. 270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $185.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

