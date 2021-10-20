Clayton Partners LLC Purchases 4,427 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises 2.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

