Clayton Partners LLC Sells 32,169 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clayton Partners LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,169 shares during the period. eBay comprises 2.7% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 27.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,977 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 51.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $209,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. 82,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,141. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.