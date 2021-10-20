Clayton Partners LLC Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. California Resources comprises 2.2% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 165.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $26,199,000.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. 9,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,647. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,175,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,565,175.

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

