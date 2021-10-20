Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2021 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

10/13/2021 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

10/4/2021 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

