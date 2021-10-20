Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

