Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.