Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

