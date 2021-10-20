Cliffwater LLC Acquires 11,348 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 24.6% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 258,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,938,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,661,000 after acquiring an additional 603,200 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,311. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

