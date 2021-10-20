Cliffwater LLC Cuts Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cliffwater LLC lowered its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,400 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises about 4.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.94% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 50,762 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 83,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

