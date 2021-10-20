Cliffwater LLC Decreases Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cliffwater LLC cut its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,212 shares during the quarter. Monroe Capital accounts for about 1.5% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Monroe Capital worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 25.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. 57,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,149. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $221.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

