Cliffwater LLC Has $10.14 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,287 shares during the period. CVB Financial comprises 2.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.36% of CVB Financial worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,435. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

