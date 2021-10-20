Cliffwater LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Cliffwater LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,356 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment comprises about 1.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SLR Investment worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 214,586 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 71,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

