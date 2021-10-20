Cliffwater LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 62,227 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

