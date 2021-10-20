Cliffwater LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 503,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises approximately 3.9% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned 1.87% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,684. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

