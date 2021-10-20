Cliffwater LLC Sells 136,582 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cliffwater LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises about 1.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

