Cliffwater LLC Sells 21,087 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cliffwater LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

