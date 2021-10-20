Cliffwater LLC Sells 414,370 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cliffwater LLC cut its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414,370 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Owl Rock Capital worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

