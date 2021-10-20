Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $9,205,092.20 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

NET traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.45. 5,032,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.88 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $182.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

