CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

