Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $55,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 80.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of KOF opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

