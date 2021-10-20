Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,900 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,185 ($41.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,500 ($32.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,541.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,561.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £265,600 ($347,008.10). Insiders sold a total of 24,113 shares of company stock worth $64,169,857 in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

