Codexis (CDXS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/15/2021 – Codexis had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Codexis had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

10/1/2021 – Codexis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

