Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.