Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 5.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 131,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,205,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $10,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

