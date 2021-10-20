Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.53% of Cognex worth $78,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 7.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

