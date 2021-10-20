Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III comprises about 1.3% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 1.26% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth $81,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III alerts:

NYSE VPCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.10.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.