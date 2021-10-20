Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $64,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $184,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $934,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the second quarter worth $1,024,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIWWU remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

