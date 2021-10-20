Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,464,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,331,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,922,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

CFVI stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

