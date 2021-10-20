Cohanzick Management LLC Buys New Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 1.80% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000.

Shares of CLRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

