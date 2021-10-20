Cohanzick Management LLC Buys New Shares in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 1.29% of PTK Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTK. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PTK Acquisition by 2,855.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTK Acquisition stock remained flat at $$7.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 267,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,948. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

