Cohanzick Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACND) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,985 shares during the quarter. Ascendant Digital Acquisition comprises about 2.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 1.23% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACND traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 195,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,964. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

