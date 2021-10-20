Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 140,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.49% of SCVX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SCVX by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. SCVX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

