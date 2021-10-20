Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,160,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,118,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,431,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCRN remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,491. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

