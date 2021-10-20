Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Cartesian Growth accounts for 0.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLBL. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $9,660,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $2,814,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLBL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,822. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

