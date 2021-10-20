Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSIB. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,447,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000.

NASDAQ TSIB remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,151. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

