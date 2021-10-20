Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 325,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000. Gores Metropoulos II accounts for about 1.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

GMII remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,217. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.