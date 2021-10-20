Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Galileo Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 1.72% of Galileo Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLEO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Galileo Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

