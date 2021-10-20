Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after buying an additional 7,206,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $89,693,000.

Shares of BKLN stock remained flat at $$22.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 128,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,540. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

