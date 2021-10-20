Cohanzick Management LLC Raises Stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Stratim Cloud Acquisition comprises approximately 1.6% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCAQU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,911,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,750,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,881,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 21,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,798. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.