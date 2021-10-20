Cohanzick Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cohanzick Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 744,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,771. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

