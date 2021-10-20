Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $588.80

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 588.80 ($7.69) and traded as low as GBX 587.67 ($7.68). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 608 ($7.94), with a volume of 12,729 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £249.99 million and a P/E ratio of 46.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 588.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £20,003.04 ($26,134.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

