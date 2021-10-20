Coin Artist Price Hits $1.61 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002510 BTC on exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $1.74 million and $548.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00192477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00093879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

