CoinEx Token (CET) One Day Volume Tops $2.02 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $46.70 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00196091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00094655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

