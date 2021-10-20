CoinPoker One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,573.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $8,573.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00191323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00092706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

