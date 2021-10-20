Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $215,180.28 and $42.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00194264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00095155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

