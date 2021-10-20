Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 43.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $333,679.58 and $27.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,836.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $613.27 or 0.00960700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00264144 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00034784 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

