ColossusXT (COLX) Hits One Day Volume of $5.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 81% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $5.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011054 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004115 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,235,604,396 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

